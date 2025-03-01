Piper Sandler Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $88.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

