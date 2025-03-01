Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Playtika by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in Playtika by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $572,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

