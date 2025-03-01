Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

