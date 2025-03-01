Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

