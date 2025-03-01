Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.