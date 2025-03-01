Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 42 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $489.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.