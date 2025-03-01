Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 91.1% during the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 69,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.