Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $637.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

