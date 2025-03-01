Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

