Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

