Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.