Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,338 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,089 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

