Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 926 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $181.48 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. The company has a market cap of $244.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

