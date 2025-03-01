Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $932,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,201 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 608.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,623,333 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,359,000 after buying an additional 3,111,946 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,006,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after buying an additional 2,959,857 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $4,728,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines
Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines
In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.