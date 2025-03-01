Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

