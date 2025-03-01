Q1 Earnings Forecast for CAVA Group Issued By William Blair

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CAVA Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Creative Planning grew its position in CAVA Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in CAVA Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

