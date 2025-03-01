Q2 EPS Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$71.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$60.68 and a 52-week high of C$80.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

