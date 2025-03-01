Q2 EPS Estimates for EQB Cut by National Bank Financial

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.80.

EQB Stock Down 0.2 %

EQB opened at C$101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 12-month low of C$78.24 and a 12-month high of C$114.22.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Read More

