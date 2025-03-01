Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KWR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $124.66 and a 12-month high of $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.