Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reliance by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Reliance by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Reliance by 35,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.62.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

