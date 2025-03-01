Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $861.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

