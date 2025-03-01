Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 225.0% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,748,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after buying an additional 2,023,742 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after buying an additional 1,638,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,042,000 after buying an additional 1,543,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.09 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.