Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Avantor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Avantor by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.