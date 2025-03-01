Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 984,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 885,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 887.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 562,029 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 803.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 364,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

