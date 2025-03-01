Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Itron’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Get Itron alerts:

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,615,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

