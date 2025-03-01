Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $377.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $372.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.84 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $299.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sezzle has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $477.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 9.56.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,480. The trade was a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Sezzle by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sezzle by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after buying an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 912.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sezzle by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

