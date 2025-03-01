Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 204 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,321,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIDU opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $77.59.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.