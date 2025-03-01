Sigma Planning Corp Buys 363 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

