Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,840 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

