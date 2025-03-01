Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

