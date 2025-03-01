Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $757.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

