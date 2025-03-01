Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 945.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

