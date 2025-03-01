Sigma Planning Corp Has $271,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

