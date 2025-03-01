Sigma Planning Corp Has $276,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $5,222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 147.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 176,509 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,289,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,758,040. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 386,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,811 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

