Sigma Planning Corp Has $305,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

