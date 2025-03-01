Sigma Planning Corp Has $308,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,193 shares of company stock valued at $52,833,048. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

