Sigma Planning Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

IBKR stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

View Our Latest Report on IBKR

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.