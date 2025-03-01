Sigma Planning Corp Invests $294,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after buying an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after buying an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

DECK stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $131.39 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

