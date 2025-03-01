Sigma Planning Corp Invests $297,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

