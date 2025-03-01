Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ARM by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 9.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ARM by 312.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

