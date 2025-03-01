Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $71.86 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

