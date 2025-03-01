Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.63.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

