Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Stride by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

