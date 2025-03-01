Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 517 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $175.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average is $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

