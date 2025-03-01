Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFSM. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,611,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

AFSM opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

