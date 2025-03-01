Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBRE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 219,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

