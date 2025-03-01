Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.