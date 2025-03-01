Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.9% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 59,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

