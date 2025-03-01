Sigma Planning Corp Sells 143 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.