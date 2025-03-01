Sigma Planning Corp Sells 145 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.0 %

PWR opened at $259.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

